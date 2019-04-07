Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (SSW)

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSW. Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

NYSE:SSW opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

