Scorecoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Scorecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorecoin has a market cap of $106,974.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01815488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About Scorecoin

Scorecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official website is scorecoin.net . Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark

Scorecoin Coin Trading

Scorecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.