Scholastic (SCHL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Scholastic stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.89%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $251,294. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

