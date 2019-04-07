savedroid (SVD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, savedroid has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a total market cap of $924,950.00 and $76.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $769.25 or 0.15051610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00023590 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

