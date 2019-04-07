Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,322,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,063,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 350,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $305,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $216,850. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.58 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 80.92%. The business had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

