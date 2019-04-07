Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Tesla (TSLA) a $325.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $247.77 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $546,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,740 shares of company stock worth $30,335,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

