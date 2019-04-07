Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Independent Bank (INDB) to “Buy”

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $103.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $83,170.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,182.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $259,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,256 shares of company stock worth $824,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.