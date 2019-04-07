SALT (SALT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00004391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Liqui and Huobi. SALT has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $1.30 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00370136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.01656700 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00251424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001035 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, AirSwap, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN, ABCC, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.