Saga’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Saga from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Saga to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

SAGA stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 98.15 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $745.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

