S & T Bancorp (STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.77 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,038,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S & T Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 57.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

