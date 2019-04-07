Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,680 ($35.02) to GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,922.31 ($38.19).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,497 ($32.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

