Roundview Capital LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Roundview Capital LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/roundview-capital-llc-has-988000-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.