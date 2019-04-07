Roots (ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Roots from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roots has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.