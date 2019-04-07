Roan Resources (ROAN) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roan Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of ROAN stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Roan Resources has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

In related news, insider Tony Maranto purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $338,237,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,355,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,287,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in Roan Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,738,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roan Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,005,000.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

