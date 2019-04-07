Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ RTTR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.
