Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTTR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 300.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.98% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

