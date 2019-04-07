RingCentral Inc (RNG) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232,058 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.57% of RingCentral worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $139,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $214,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,807,872.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 468,924 shares of company stock valued at $47,925,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $106.35 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

