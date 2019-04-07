Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $6.90 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/richardson-electronics-rell-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.