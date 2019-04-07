Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,522,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the previous session’s volume of 235,039 shares.The stock last traded at $0.27 and had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 418,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

