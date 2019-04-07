Reviewing VSB Bancorp (VSBN) and United Bancorp (UBCP)

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get VSB Bancorp alerts:

3.4% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VSB Bancorp and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VSB Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 16.82% 7.68% 0.71% United Bancorp 17.15% 11.42% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSB Bancorp and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $14.97 million 2.63 $2.55 million N/A N/A United Bancorp $24.89 million 2.51 $4.28 million N/A N/A

United Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Summary

United Bancorp beats VSB Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated 18 banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for VSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.