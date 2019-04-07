Reviewing Hickok (HICKA) and Hurco Companies (HURC)

Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hickok alerts:

This table compares Hickok and Hurco Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hickok $66.38 million 0.56 $3.61 million $1.52 8.39 Hurco Companies $300.67 million 0.90 $21.49 million N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hickok.

Volatility and Risk

Hickok has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hickok and Hurco Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hickok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hickok currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Hickok’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hickok is more favorable than Hurco Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Hickok and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hickok 5.44% 45.11% 14.42% Hurco Companies 8.23% 11.44% 8.12%

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hickok does not pay a dividend. Hurco Companies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Hickok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Hickok on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hickok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hickok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.