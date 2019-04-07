Reviewing Columbia Financial (CLBK) and Hamilton Bancorp (HBK)

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Hamilton Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68% Columbia Financial 9.17% 7.08% 0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.41 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $247.98 million 7.36 $22.74 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Hamilton Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services. It operates 47 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

