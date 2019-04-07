Reviewing Collectors Universe (CLCT) & Total System Services (TSS)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and Total System Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 8.93% 40.85% 18.57% Total System Services 14.31% 30.94% 10.46%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Collectors Universe and Total System Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A Total System Services 0 6 11 0 2.65

Total System Services has a consensus target price of $99.64, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Total System Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total System Services is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Total System Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Total System Services pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total System Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total System Services has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collectors Universe and Total System Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $68.45 million 2.34 $6.23 million N/A N/A Total System Services $4.03 billion 4.29 $576.66 million $4.26 22.87

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Total System Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Collectors Universe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Total System Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Total System Services beats Collectors Universe on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

