Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after purchasing an additional 310,609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Walmart by 2,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,061,572.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

