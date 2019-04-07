RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 74,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW worth $44,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the third quarter worth about $238,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REN. Zacks Investment Research cut RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE REN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

