Researchers Discover cases of Facebook app data exposure

Security researchers have discovered instances of Facebook user data as it copes with a slew of solitude and other issues, further underscoring its battles.

The researchers from the firm UpGuard said in a blog post that the information, that included passwords and user names, came from 2 different Facebook programs that saved their information on Amazon’s cloud services. Facebook reported the databases are taken down.

However, Facebook’s issues are illustrated by the episode with controlling its own customers’ data once it’s in the hands of third-party programmers.

The databases were out of a Mexico-based media company called and from an app. The investigators said passwords saved for In the Pool have been”presumably” for the program and not for Facebook. However, storing them publicly if they used the passwords across accounts could place people at risk.

UpGuard stated it comprised plain text passwords for 22,000 users, while the In the Pool data group was not as large as for Cultura Colectiva. The app itself UpGuard, and closed down in 2014 explained it isn’t known how long the user details were subjected.

The discovery includes a bit over a year after Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, where the data mining firm obtained personal data.

“As Facebook faces scrutiny over its data stewardship practices, they have made attempts to reduce third party accessibility. However, since these exposures reveal, the data genie cannot be put back into the bottle,” UpGuard wrote in its website post. “Data about Facebook users is spread much beyond the boundaries of what Facebook can restrain today.”