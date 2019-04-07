Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.93.

TSE:INE opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.74, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 330.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

