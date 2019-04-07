Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

LON:RTO traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 363.80 ($4.75). 4,741,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.64. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 262.70 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.20 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

