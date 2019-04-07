Renault (RNSDF) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the headlines that may have effected Renault’s analysis:
- Renault (RNSDF) Earning Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
- Nissan’s former chief arrested calls move’arbitrary’ (americanbankingnews.com)
- The Latest: Renault flags concerns over Ghosn Expenditures (americanbankingnews.com)
- 4 Reasons Why I Would Not Invest In Renault Now (seekingalpha.com)
- Renault board to discuss Ghosn Evaluation, the pay of ex-CEO (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $70.40 on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $121.65.
Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.
