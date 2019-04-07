Remme Hits 24 Hour Volume of $367,283.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $367,283.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

