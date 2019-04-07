Relx (RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter worth about $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relx by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 689,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

