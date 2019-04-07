RefToken Hits Market Capitalization of $393,440.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00010239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $393,440.00 and $6.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $781.29 or 0.15166031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00023779 BTC.

About RefToken

REF is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

