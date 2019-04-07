Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Shares Up 7.9%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.66. 669,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 272,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The firm has a market cap of $384.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $4,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

