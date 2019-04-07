Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives $18.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 2,519,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Realogy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 785.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Realogy by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,196,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,968,000 after acquiring an additional 233,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.