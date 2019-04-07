REAL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One REAL token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last week, REAL has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $939,426.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00370689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.01687532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00253795 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001009 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

