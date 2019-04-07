Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 212,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 749,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

