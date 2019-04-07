Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 45,926 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NFX stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-45926-shares-of-newfield-exploration-co-nfx.html.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.