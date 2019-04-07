Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $8,870,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,812,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Novavax to $4.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

