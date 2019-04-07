Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Switch Inc (SWCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $2,100,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Switch by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,177,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

In other Switch news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. Research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

