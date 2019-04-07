Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,121 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (FTSV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Forty Seven were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $118,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,337 in the last three months.

Forty Seven stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

