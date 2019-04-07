Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Connecticut Water Service worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTWS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 22.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

Shares of CTWS stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of -0.02. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/raymond-james-associates-grows-holdings-in-connecticut-water-service-inc-ctws.html.

Connecticut Water Service Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.