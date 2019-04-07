Radius Health (RDUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $22.29 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $246,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 77.0% in the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,584,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after buying an additional 1,559,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Radius Health by 352.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 386,437 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 503.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 446,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,057,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $2,610,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

