QUINADS (QUIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, QUINADS has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $38,608.00 and approximately $17,239.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00505843 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00067831 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007640 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000269 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,408,081 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

