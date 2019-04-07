Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155,171 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $106.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.