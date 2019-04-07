Quatloo (QTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Quatloo has traded flat against the US dollar. Quatloo has a total market capitalization of $38,054.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quatloo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.01772988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Quatloo Coin Profile

Quatloo (QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org

Quatloo Coin Trading

Quatloo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quatloo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quatloo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

