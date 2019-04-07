Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $327,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

