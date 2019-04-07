Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of HP stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 417.14 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,591,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,521,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.