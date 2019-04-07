Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cummins Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

NYSE CMI opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cummins news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,321 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 12.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 181,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.