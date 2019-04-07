Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Reduced by Analyst

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,975 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,588,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 186,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

