Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Decreased by Analyst (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,799,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,817,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,361,000 after purchasing an additional 183,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

