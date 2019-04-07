Publix Super Markets Inc. (PUSH) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Publix Super Markets Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUSH) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Publix Super Markets’s previous dividend of $0.26.

PUSH opened at $20.00 on Friday.

Publix Super Markets, Inc and its subsidiaries are in the business of operating retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina. The Company sells grocery (including dairy, produce, deli, bakery, meat and seafood), health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmacy, floral and other products and services.

